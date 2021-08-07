ASK PAT: The Original Chocolate Chip Cake

I just realized that this is my third chocolaty dessert recipe in a row. Some readers may think that this is a good thing, and some may not. I promise to do something different next week. But back to today’s recipe: The Original Chocolate Chip (cake).

I got this recipe out of a cookbook with the title Mix & Match Cakes. There are 101 variations on a fairly simple cake recipe. Today’s cake is the first she tried, hence the name.

I was very pleased with it. Super easy to prepare and the result was a great tasting, moist cake. If you are concerned about sugar intake, you can use sugar-free cake mix and puddings.

The Original Chocolate Chip

(cake)

1 box yellow cake mix

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

1 small box instant chocolate pudding

1/2 cup canola oil

1 1/4 cups water

4 eggs

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Powdered sugar for dusting