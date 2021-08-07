ASK PAT: The Original Chocolate Chip Cake

I just realized that this is my third chocolaty dessert recipe in a row. Some readers may think that this is a good thing, and some may not. I promise to do something different next week. But back to today’s recipe: The Original Chocolate Chip (cake).
I got this recipe out of a cookbook with the title Mix & Match Cakes. There are 101 variations on a fairly simple cake recipe. Today’s cake is the first she tried, hence the name.
I was very pleased with it. Super easy to prepare and the result was a great tasting, moist cake. If you are concerned about sugar intake, you can use sugar-free cake mix and puddings.
The Original Chocolate Chip
(cake)
1 box yellow cake mix
1 small box instant vanilla pudding
1 small box instant chocolate pudding
1/2 cup canola oil
1 1/4 cups water
4 eggs
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Powdered sugar for dusting
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 10-inch Bundt pan. In a mixing bowl, combine the first six ingredients with an electric mixer. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared Bundt pan. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Let cake rest on counter in pan 10 minutes. Invert cake onto serving plate to finish cooling. Top with powdered sugar. This last step works best if you pass the sugar through a sieve.