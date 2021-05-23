Bunch hired as new Marion County School District Administrator

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County School District announced that Dr. James M. Bunch will be the district’s new Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Administrative Services.
The Marion County Board of Education approved the superintendent’s recommendation at their monthly meeting last week.
Bunch, who is currently serving as principal of Marion Intermediate School will officially step into the new position beginning July 1, 2021.
As Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Administrative Services, Bunch will assist in the daily operation of the district as well as the planning, implementing, directing and maintaining of District programs by providing a wide variety of administrative duties.
Dr. Bunch started his educational career in 1993 teaching middle school. After a short time he began taking on leadership responsibilities at the school level eventually working his way to become an Assistant Principal (including two years in Marion County at Johnakin Middle School) and eventually into the principal position. He has led schools at the elementary, middle and high school levels across three districts in South Carolina. His experience also includes being Dean of Workforce Development and Dual Education at Northeastern Technical College and representing the fifth congressional district on the Board of Trustees for Francis Marion University.
“I am very excited to serve as Assistant Superintendent,” Bunch said. “I look forward to working with the Marion County School District staff, students and parents.”
Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said the district is excited to welcome Dr. Bunch to this new role at the district level.
“He brings a wealth of experience as well as energy to our leadership team,” she said.