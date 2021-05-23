Bunch hired as new Marion County School District Administrator

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County School District announced that Dr. James M. Bunch will be the district’s new Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Administrative Services.

The Marion County Board of Education approved the superintendent’s recommendation at their monthly meeting last week.

Bunch, who is currently serving as principal of Marion Intermediate School will officially step into the new position beginning July 1, 2021.

As Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Administrative Services, Bunch will assist in the daily operation of the district as well as the planning, implementing, directing and maintaining of District programs by providing a wide variety of administrative duties.