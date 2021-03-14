Congressman Rice urges broadband investment as Marion County services expand

MARION, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice announced he is calling for more rural broadband investment.

In a letter to business owners, Rice said he joined 72 colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to the President Joe Biden’s administration urging them to include investment in rural broadband in any infrastructure proposal.

“Infrastructure has been a top priority since arriving in Washington,” Rice said. “Many people in our district, and across our nation, lack sufficient broadband infrastructure. Internet connectivity is now more important than ever. In the 21st Century, high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury amenity.”

More students are using e-learning and families are increasingly reliant on the internet for everyday items, he said.

“Rural broadband has become an essential service for families and businesses to succeed,” Rice said. “This is why I have also joined the Rural Broadband Caucus. I look forward to working together toward practical solutions that bridge the digital divide across our nation.”

Marion County state delegates Sen. Kent Williams and Rep. Lucas joined officials from Horry Telephone Cooperative back in November on announcing its expansion serving parts of Marion County.