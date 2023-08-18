MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes senior quarterback Gabe Cusack accounted for seven touchdowns in Friday’s home opener against Lake View. Unfortunately, three of them were called back. Cusack still managed to rush for four touchdowns and 178 yards on 18 carries in a 28-12 win.

The Swamp Foxes outscored the Wild Gators 22-6 in the second half.

“We just had to lock-in,” Cusack said. “The first half we came out lackadaisical. They busted us in the mouth and we had to respond.”

Cusack said it felt good to get a win in their first game at home.

“It felt good. We missed it,” he said. “Football season is back.”

Lake View answered a 26-yard first quarter touchdown from Cusack with a scoring drive capped-off by a four-yard touchdown run from Tyrell Foxworth to tie the game 6-6 midway through the second quarter. It took a fourth down conversion pass from Kason Herlong to Daniel Ray to sustain the drive.

Marion suffered a comedy of errors on the ensuing drive with a 57-yard touchdown run from Cusack called back on a penalty along with a pair of touchdown passes to Jamorius Wilson negated due to penalties forcing the drive to stall on their own 30-yard line.

Foxworth’s 48-yard run on the Gators next possession resulted in a 10-yard touchdown run from Camden Umphries to give Lake View a 12-6 lead at halftime.

Marion took command in the second half adjusting with their running attack as Cusack’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Swamp Foxes a 14-12 lead at the 8:23 mark in the third quarter.

Cusack added a 51-yard run on the next possession to set-up another 1-yard touchdown run for a 22-12 advantage.

Foxworth added a 41-yard touchdown run for the Gators to start the fourth quarter but Cusack quickly responded with another scoring drive highlighted with a 15-yard touchdown run with 7:22 to play.

Marion head coach Brian Hennecy said he challenged his team at halftime and played their brand of football.

“We decided to go smash-mouth bully ball and that’s what we did,” he said. “We decided to play old school football and run it and stop the run and that’s what we did second half.”

Marion’s new defensive coordinator from Hannah Pamplico Michael Donald said his group has a lot of work to do but was proud of the way they competed in the second half.

“At the end of the day we wanted it more,” he said.

Those plans include moving star senior safety Quay’Sheed down to linebacker to get critical stops.

“It was one of those things we decided to do out of halftime adjustments,” Donald said. “We finished strong but still go some work to do.”

Marion hits the road next week at Wilson.