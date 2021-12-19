 Skip to main content
D.J. Rowell Foundation donates to McLeod Children's Hospital
FLORENCE, S.C. – The children in the McLeod Health Children’s Hospital got a Christmas Wednesday.

D.J. Rowell, founder and namesake of a Marion County foundation, donated a number of backpacks containing stuffed animals, toys, coloring books, crayons, baby bottles, hand wipes, sanitizers and other items to the children’s hospital.

“This is what life’s about for us, making a difference,” Rowell said. “Giving someone a chance to believe, a purpose to fight, and another reason to smile.”

The foundation operates basketball camps in Marion County over the summers to encourage the children of the Pee Dee that they can accomplish their dreams.

