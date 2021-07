MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Debris from a passing vehicle killed a pedestrian who was on the shoulder of U.S. 501 on Friday afternoon in Marion County.

It happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. near S.C. 41, according to Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said Roman Banos Gallegos of Winston-Salem, N.C. died at the hospital

No charges are expected, Collins said, but the death is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.