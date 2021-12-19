Dillon boys defeats Marion

The Marion Swamp Foxes hosts the Dillon Wildcats on December 15, 2021.
Marion’s Ron Jamison (13) drives to the hoop during game action against Dillon on December 15, 2021.
Marion guard Quay’Sheed Scott (2) dishes a pass during game action against Dillon on December 15, 2021.
Jamorious Wilson (20) gets the ball in the paint during game action against Dillon on December 15, 2021.
Marion’s Gabriel Cusack (10) sets the offense during game action against Dillon on December 15, 2021.
Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea (23) scored a game-high 25 points in a 66-52 win over Marion on December 15, 2021.
Marion Lady Swamp Foxes point guard Yazmie Howard (1) scored a game-high 16 points in a win over Dillon at home on December 15, 2021.
Staff Reports
DILLON, S.C. — DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 25 points to lead Dillon’s boys to a 66-52 win over Marion on Wednesday night.
Teammate Zayvion Clark added 20.
Marion’s Quay’Shay Scott scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Jalik Lester with 14.
Jalik Lester 14, Quay’Shay Scott 13, Cusack 5, Felder 3, Jamison 5, Jamorius Wilson 10, Lathan 2.
DILLON (66) Zayvion Clark 20, Bethea 2, Charles Brayboy 10, Odom 3, Purnell 6, DeMarco Bethea 25.
