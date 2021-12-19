 Skip to main content
Dillon boys defeats Marion
DILLON, S.C. — DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 25 points to lead Dillon’s boys to a 66-52 win over Marion on Wednesday night.

Teammate Zayvion Clark added 20.

Marion’s Quay’Shay Scott scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Jalik Lester with 14.

MARION (52)

Jalik Lester 14, Quay’Shay Scott 13, Cusack 5, Felder 3, Jamison 5, Jamorius Wilson 10, Lathan 2.

DILLON (66) Zayvion Clark 20, Bethea 2, Charles Brayboy 10, Odom 3, Purnell 6, DeMarco Bethea 25.

