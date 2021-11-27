 Skip to main content
Homes receive more than 350 Thanksgiving meals through generous partnership
MARIONS, S.C. – A generous partnership led by Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Robert E. Lee Law Firm’s manager Pamela J. Jordan along with Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace results in hundreds of homes in Marion County receiving holiday meals.

Organizers delivered more than 350 Thanksgiving meals during the holiday last week.

Organizers said the annual event includes meals prepared by Helping Hands of the Pee Dee. The deliveries were made with the help of the local housing authority.

Atkinson said It was a pleasure to work together to provide meals to residents in Marion County and thanked volunteers.

“This is our 4th year teaming up with Helping Hands and feeding Marion and Mullins and our hearts are full on this Thanksgiving Day,” Jordan said.

