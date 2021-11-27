Homes receive more than 350 Thanksgiving meals through generous partnership

More than 350 Thanksgiving meals were delivered by the Marion County Sheriff Office along with Rep. Lucas Atkinson and Robert E. Lee Law Firm’s manager Pamela J. Jordan during the holiday last week.
Rep. Lucas Atkinson Marion Police Chief Bobby Crawford visit homes to deliver a Thanksgiving meals last week.
Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Robert E. Lee Law Firm’s manager Pamela J. Jordan and Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace delivered more than 350 Thanksgiving meals to residents during the holiday last week.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies visit homes to deliver Thanksgiving meals last week.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office helps deliver more than 350 meals to residents during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace delivers Thanksgiving meals to Pee Dee Manor last week.
Pamela J. Jordan and Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies visit homes to deliver a Thanksgiving meals last week.
Staff Reports
MARIONS, S.C. – A generous partnership led by Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Robert E. Lee Law Firm’s manager Pamela J. Jordan along with Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace results in hundreds of homes in Marion County receiving holiday meals.
Organizers delivered more than 350 Thanksgiving meals during the holiday last week.
Organizers said the annual event includes meals prepared by Helping Hands of the Pee Dee. The deliveries were made with the help of the local housing authority.
Atkinson said It was a pleasure to work together to provide meals to residents in Marion County and thanked volunteers.
“This is our 4th year teaming up with Helping Hands and feeding Marion and Mullins and our hearts are full on this Thanksgiving Day,” Jordan said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!