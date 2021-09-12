Hudson's 4 TD passes help PDA shut out Lions

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy scored early and often in the first half to pull away and cruise to a 55-0 win over The Kings Academy at home Friday night.

Hudson Spivey passed for 202 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pee Dee Academy. Teammates Allen Moore had 81 yards receiving and a touchdown, while Colby Sinclair rushed for 63 yards and a score.

Linebacker Landyn Tyler had a monster night with 12 total tackles and one interception.

The Lions took first ball but forced to punt. Spivey threw over the defense for 29 yards and the score to Drew Singletary on the Golden Eagles opening drive just a minute and a half in. A fumble recovery by Colby Sinclair set up a 22-yard pass to Sinclair to the 14 yard line. Luke Carter took over from there and ran it in for a score.

Next Lions possession yielded the same result and Richard Smith was there for the fumble recovery for the Golden Eagles. This was followed immediately by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Spivey to Tyler to make it 20-0.

Singletary and Carter would both find the end zone again, completing the most productive first quarter in the history of Golden Eagles football team ahead 34-0.