MULLINS, S.C. – The Greater Mullins Chamber of Commerce is bringing the classic rides back to town. Downtown Mullins will host Let’s Cruise Main Street is set for Saturday.

The event features a rolling car show, food trucks and music.

Entertainment will be provided by the Holiday Band at the main stage at Anderson Brothers Bank parking lot at 6 p.m.

Cruisers and the public are invited to come out and support local businesses and restaurants.

The rolling car show parade will hit Main Street at 2 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m.

Food Trucks will serve at the Depot from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Margaret’s Restaurant and Lounge will serve Butch’s burger specials starting at 3 p.m. while the car show trophy presentations are set for 5 p.m.