Liberty Gun Store expands business in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – In nearly 10 years, Liberty Gun Store & Equipment owners Don and Anita Weiskerger have grown their business, moving from their Main Street store to a new larger location on 214 E McIntyre Street.

The full service gun and fishing store also service handguns and long guns from a variety of manufacturers and provides concealed weapons training. Liberty also features ammunition and accessories including holsters, cases and gun safes.

“We started in a little temporary building and now we are in 18,000 square-feet here,” Don Weiskerger said. “We are now the sixth largest gun store in the country and third largest by square-footage east of the Mississippi river.”

Weskerger said the growth is attributed to working hard, maintaining store hours.

“You can grow your business in Mullins,” he said. “We started with three long guns and four hand guns and now were up to well over 2000 guns. We are also one of the biggest private employers with 12 employees.”

Weiskerger said the store does a lot of different things including storage, simulators, gun safety classes and classroom space.