Local author hosts book signing

MULLINS, S.C. — Local author Willie C. Williams held a book signing and community cookout in Mullins last week for his recently published book “Ballin.” Williams said his urban novel is the first of a planned trilogy.

“It’s an urban novel about six best-friends growing up in Mullins and going out in the world,” he said. “Next Father’s Day I plan to come out with the second part then follow up after that.”

Williams thanked his family, friends and sponsors for helping to make what he calls his dream become a reality.

In 1996, Williams said he was sentenced to 45 years prison and granted parole after serving 17 years. Now he is a business owner and published his own book.

“I went through a lot,” Williams said. “I read a lot of urban novels and felt I could do that too. I just started writing and now here we go.”

Williams said he is happy with the support for the book and said he hopes to encourage others not to let their circumstances stop them from accomplishing their goals.

“Ballin” is available on Amazon.