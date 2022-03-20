Lutz named Anderson Brothers Bank branch operations coordinator

MULLINS, S.C. -- Anderson Brothers Bank announced the promotion of Teresa Lutz to Branch Operations Coordinator in the Market Common office.

As Branch Operations Coordinator, Lutz will continue to assist customers with a full array of financial products and services including commercial and consumer deposits. She will provide administrative and supervisory support within the branch to ensure effective and efficient customer service and teller operations.

Lutz joined Anderson Brothers Bank in 2019 in the position of Teller/CSR. She was later promoted to Head Teller in 2021.

“Teresa leads by example in doing all that she can to assist the customers of ABB and we are excited to have her in the role of Branch Operations Coordinator,” VP/Regional Executive Bryan Lenertz said. “Teresa is well versed in product knowledge. She is enthusiastic and sincere in her efforts to provide outstanding customer service.”