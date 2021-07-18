Marion Belles capture Dixie Belles Softball State Championship

MARION, S.C. -- Marion Recreation Department’s 15-year old and under Belles All Star team is headed to the World Series. The team won the Dixie Belles Softball State Championship tournament last week.

Marion went undefeated in the tournament winning five games, scoring 47 runs in back-to-back games. The team won the championship game over the host team Johnsonville 8-5.

Congratulations to the Marion Belles for winning the Softball State Championship tonight in defeating Johnsonville 8-5!

The Dixie Belles World Series is set for Friday in Moncks Corner.

Marion Belles Roster:

Maliyah Williams

Sheteira Bethea

Jashaya Page

Ayoni Malloy

Kristin Shaw

Hillary Chapman

Kendall Romesburg

Kynnedi Jenkins

Amiyah Waiters

Jalea Cross

Jaeda Horne