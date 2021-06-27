Marion Belles softball wins district

MARION, S.C. -- Marion Recreation Department’s 15-year old and under Belles All Star team won the district championship in Georgetown last week.

Marion Belles beat Andrews 10-2 to win district championship.

Coach Jakara Hyman said the team didn’t let up and had fun playing as a team.

The state championship tournament is set for July 9 at Johnsonville.

Marion Belles Roster:

Maliyah Williams

Sheteira Bethea

Jashaya Page

Ayoni Malloy

Kristin Shaw

Hillary Chapman

Kendall Romesburg

Kynnedi Jenkins

Amiyah Waiters

Jalea Cross

Jaeda Horne