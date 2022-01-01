Marion Chamber hosts CMC Primary Care Pediatrics ribbon cutting

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for CMC Primary Care and Pediatrics.

Dr. Marc Bahan and Primary Care nurse practitioners Melissa Herrington and Kim Hunsucker welcomed the crowd to pediatric care service location on 1211 North Main Street. CMC Primary Care Marion providers treat a wide variety of chronic conditions and illnesses.

Organizers said services include adult and elderly general care, diabetics, vaccinations, physicals, preventive, upper respiratory concerns, colds, flu, cuts and ear aches.

Chamber President Pam Jordan and Mayor Ashley Brady thanked owners with Conway Medical Center for investing in Marion.

Call 843-347-8000 to schedule an appointment.