MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Foxy Steel on Friday, celebrating the opening of the new women’s clothing store.

Marion Chamber President Audrey Wiggins welcomed owner Abby Johnson while Mayor Ashley Brady her for locating on Main Street.

Foxy Steel is located at 202 A North Main Street. The new boutique features clothing, accessories, shoes and more. The hours of operation are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.