MARION, S.C. – The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a relocation and ribbon cutting for Treasure Outlet last week.

Owner Linda Woodberry relocated her business to 401 North Main Street. Mayor Ashley Brady welcomed friends and family attending along with thanking Woodberry for her investment in downtown Marion.

The thrift store has many selections for clothing and decorating needs. The hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.