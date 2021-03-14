 Skip to main content
Marion Chamber welcomes new childcare center

The Marion Chamber of Commerce and local officials gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Happy Hearts Learning Ladder Childcare & Daycare Center.

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Happy Hearts Learning Ladder Childcare & Daycare Center last week.

Marion Chamber President Pam Jordan welcomed those attending and Marion Mayor Ashley Brady thanked owner, Diane Foxworth for opening her business in the city.

Foxworth discussed her business with local officials and the need for the childcare and daycare center.

The hours of operation for Happy Hearts are currently from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foxworth said Happy Hearts could soon expand and extend to longer hours for parents that work late.

Happy Hearts is located at 608 Dunlop St in Marion.

