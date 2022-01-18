Marion Chamber welcomes Pretty Passion

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Pretty Passion, LLC on Tuesday. The new business is located at 2524G East Highway 76. Chamber President, Pam Jordan welcomed those in attendance and Mayor Ashley Brady thanked owner Tiffany Clemmons for investing in Marion.

Clemmons said she has been a cosmetologist for more than six years, bringing that experience to her own business.

Pretty Passion is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to -5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Call 843-765-3525 for an appointment.