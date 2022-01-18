 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion Chamber welcomes Pretty Passion
0 Comments

Marion Chamber welcomes Pretty Passion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
012622-mse-news-pretty-passion.jpg

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Pretty Passion, LLC on Tuesday. The new business is located at 2524G East Highway 76. Chamber President, Pam Jordan welcomed those in attendance and Mayor Ashley Brady thanked owner Tiffany Clemmons for investing in Marion.

Clemmons said she has been a cosmetologist for more than six years, bringing that experience to her own business.

Pretty Passion is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to -5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Call 843-765-3525 for an appointment.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert