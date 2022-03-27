 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Chamber welcomes Rivertown Credit

  • 0

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Rivertown Credit on Monday.

Marion Chamber President Audrey Wiggins welcomed those attending while Marion Mayor Ashley Brady thanked Vice President of Operations David McCarter for locating the new business location in Marion at 2545 East Highway 76, Unit 100.

Rivertown Credit has additional locations in Conway, Loris, Myrtle Beach, Kingstree and Manning.

McCarter said the staff work with customers for personal loans, automobile loans, tax preparation and tax advance loans. The hours of operation are Monday and Friday’s 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.-6pm and opening at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday.

For more information contact office manager Brandy Brown at 843-765-3600.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert