Marion Chamber welcomes Rivertown Credit

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Rivertown Credit on Monday.

Marion Chamber President Audrey Wiggins welcomed those attending while Marion Mayor Ashley Brady thanked Vice President of Operations David McCarter for locating the new business location in Marion at 2545 East Highway 76, Unit 100.

Rivertown Credit has additional locations in Conway, Loris, Myrtle Beach, Kingstree and Manning.

McCarter said the staff work with customers for personal loans, automobile loans, tax preparation and tax advance loans. The hours of operation are Monday and Friday’s 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.-6pm and opening at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday.

For more information contact office manager Brandy Brown at 843-765-3600.