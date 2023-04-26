MARION, S.C. – Pee Dee Coalition of Marion is organizing several community activities in observance of Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Pee Dee Coalition also will make presentations at town, city and county government meetings all month.

Marion County Coordinator Michelle Brewton Smith and community education coordinator Danyell Rogers have been working throughout the area organizing community events.

The group organized a roundtable event with local law enforcement officers last week including Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers and Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

“The meeting was to formulate an effective plan to provide services to victims of domestic and sexual assault,” Smith said.

A march was also held in front of Marion City Hall allowing survivors to share their stories.

The group also hosted a healing of the heart event Saturday at the Miles Community Center.

Saturday is the second annual kicking out child abuse kick ball game between the Marion County Performing Arts Academy and Marion High School girls track and field team. The game will be held at Withlacoochie Park at 11 a.m.

For more information email msmith@peedeecoalition.org or call 843-423-6568. The PDC crisis line is 1-800-273-7820.