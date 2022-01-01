Marion County Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter celebrates Caregiver Observance Day

MULLINS, S.C. -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Omicron Omicron Omega Chapter members celebrated their annual AKA Caregivers’ Observance Day. Organizers said the day is set aside to provide support to those who care for loved ones by providing quality and compassionate care on a daily basis.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated support caregivers in the community with a celebratory event. Omicron Omicron Omega gathered at the Milton Troy Sr. Hall.

Lakiesha Lighty, LCSW-Independent Practitioner and member of Omicron Omicron Omega Chapter served as guest speaker, providing strategies for assisting with self-care behaviors to eliminate and decrease vulnerabilities and risks associated with the stress of caregiving.

Women’s Healthcare and Wellness chairman, Janel Garrett-Vaught said she hopes the event demonstrates to caregivers that the sorority understands the sacrifices local caregivers make on a daily basis.

“We are thankful for their dedication, perseverance and unselfishness,” she said.

Fellow member Fannie Mason was awarded the 2021 Caregiver of the Year Award for her diligence and dedication in Marion County.

“To know Ms. Fannie Mason is to love her,” she said. “Her caregiving is evident enough to show that she not only loves God, but loves her brothers and sisters here on Earth.”