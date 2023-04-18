If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday’s. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.

Marion County Job Fair Wednesday

Marion County is hosting a job fair event at the Academy for Careers & Technology Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers said the event features a variety of employment opportunities from local businesses and industry.

Marion County mosquito spraying

Marion County will perform mosquito spraying on April 24 and several days after that. They will be spraying between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Trinity Behavioral Care meeting

Trinity Behavioral Care’s Marion and Dillon County Boards of Directors will meet jointly with the Trinity Wellness Foundation Board April 27 at 6 p.m. at Shulers BBQ in Latta.

Mary Lois Rutland Memorial Park egg hunt

Mullins City Councilwoman Kindra Brewton-Pompey will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Mary Lois Rutland Memorial Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include games, live entertainment, free food and drinks.

Amazing Grace Park to celebrate Earth Day

Amazing Grace Park will celebrate Earth Day Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will offer learning skills in mulching, weeding and flower planting. Kids are invited to enjoy educational activities, crafts and inflatables. For more information call 843-601-8824.

Marion County Community set for May 6

Marion County Branch NAACP is hosting Community Day on Harlee Street and North Main Street to Witcover Street on May 6 starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The event includes dinner sales, voter registration, speakers and several campaigns and membership drives. For more information call 843-433-8707 or email marionbranchnaacp@yahoo.com