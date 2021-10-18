Marion County hosting jobs fair event Saturday

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Council officials are organizing a jobs fair event encouraging visitors to come dressed to impress for on-site job interviews Saturday at the Marion County Administration Office Complex at 2523 E. Highway 76 in Marion.

More than 800 people the last county career fair back in 2013. The expo featured more than 60 vendors, sharing a wide-range of information and job opportunities.

Organizers said the event will offer a variety of employment opportunities from local businesses and industries. The job fair is open to the public and applicants seeking entry level and skilled positions.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said the event will be good for employers.

“In discussions with some of our industries and our businesses there are so many of them that are out there now looking for employees,” Harper said. “One thing that we haven’t done in about five years is have a job fair here in Marion County. We’ve put together a job fair and offered an opportunities for business to sign-up and participate.”

Harper said the county wanted to help better the lives of citizens finding them jobs and helping others find employment closer to home.

The job fair event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

