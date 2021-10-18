 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion County hosting jobs fair event Saturday
0 Comments

Marion County hosting jobs fair event Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion County hosting jobs fair event Saturday

Marion County is hosting a jobs fair event Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Marion County Administration Office Complex.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Council officials are organizing a jobs fair event encouraging visitors to come dressed to impress for on-site job interviews Saturday at the Marion County Administration Office Complex at 2523 E. Highway 76 in Marion.

More than 800 people the last county career fair back in 2013. The expo featured more than 60 vendors, sharing a wide-range of information and job opportunities.

Organizers said the event will offer a variety of employment opportunities from local businesses and industries. The job fair is open to the public and applicants seeking entry level and skilled positions.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said the event will be good for employers.

“In discussions with some of our industries and our businesses there are so many of them that are out there now looking for employees,” Harper said. “One thing that we haven’t done in about five years is have a job fair here in Marion County. We’ve put together a job fair and offered an opportunities for business to sign-up and participate.”

Harper said the county wanted to help better the lives of citizens finding them jobs and helping others find employment closer to home.

The job fair event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee Academy rebounds defeating Spartanburg Christian 49-13
Sports

Pee Dee Academy rebounds defeating Spartanburg Christian 49-13

MULLINS. S.C. − Hudson Spivey threw for three touchdowns and Coleby Sinclair ran for two scores as Pee Dee Academy improved rebounded from last week’s road loss at Williamsburg Academy with 49-13 win over Spartanburg Christian.

Landyn Tyler had two TD receptions for the Golden Eagles and Dylan Carter collected two interceptions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert