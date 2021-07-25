Marion County NAACP Youth ACT-SO competes in national competition

MULLINS, S.C. – Four local high school students advanced from a virtual competition to compete in the NAACP National ACT-SO Scholarship Competition on July 7.

Mullins High School’s Ronisha Genwright and Anier Colon-Flores and Kimiko Morgan along with Marion High School’s Virginia White represented Marion County and the state.

Genwright earned a bronze medal in playwriting while Colon-Flores received a bronze medal in vocals. They also earned scholarship funds and an iPad.

Genwright is the Mullins High School valedictorian and will be attending Francis Marion University. Colon-Flores attended Mullins High before entering and graduating from the Governors School for Arts and Humanities. She will be an Education major at Converse College.

ACT-SO chairperson Sheika Hill and co-chair Connie Black said they were thankful to all the contestants, judges, coaches, tech aides, and parents for their participation and support.