Marion County People in the News

Mullins student named Outstanding Senior at Presbyterian College, addresses graduates

CLINTON, S.C. -- Sara Rylee White, of Mullins, was named Presbyterian College’s Outstanding Senior for the 2020-21 school year. In keeping with tradition, White delivered the Outstanding Senior address during the college’s graduation on May 15.

During her speech, White challenged her classmates to think about why PC has become their home and urged them to remember their relationships as they depart the PC campus.

“To my fellow graduates, we can now breathe a sigh of relief," she said. "We have managed to graduate despite these unprecedented times. I am inspired by how our class has taken such hardships in stride and continued to make the most of every opportunity that our college home has presented us. I truly believe that our class is a special group and I am honored to speak in front of you today.”

White was student body president of the Class of 2021.