Marion County People in the News

Mullins student named Outstanding Senior at Presbyterian College, addresses graduates
CLINTON, S.C. -- Sara Rylee White, of Mullins, was named Presbyterian College’s Outstanding Senior for the 2020-21 school year. In keeping with tradition, White delivered the Outstanding Senior address during the college’s graduation on May 15.
During her speech, White challenged her classmates to think about why PC has become their home and urged them to remember their relationships as they depart the PC campus.
“To my fellow graduates, we can now breathe a sigh of relief," she said. "We have managed to graduate despite these unprecedented times. I am inspired by how our class has taken such hardships in stride and continued to make the most of every opportunity that our college home has presented us. I truly believe that our class is a special group and I am honored to speak in front of you today.”
White was student body president of the Class of 2021.
“My dad is probably beaming right now because he loves to share what he calls 'life lessons' with me,” she said. “And his favorite life lesson is the importance of relationships. He has instilled in me that the purpose of this life is found in the way we treat those around us and the bonds we share with them.”
Mullins native Baynes awarded gold stars for fall 2020 at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Curtis Baynes of Mullins, South Carolina is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
More than 2,100 make the Dean's List at CCU
CONWAY, S.C. – As many as 2,121 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
Among those students are:
Lawson Capps, an Elementary Education major from Marion
Tay'quan Geralds, an Information Technology major from Nichols.
Kimberly Lee, a Graphic Design major from Gresham.
Morgan Marlowe, an Early Childhood Education major from Nichols.
Stephanie Maza, a Sociology major from Nichols
Justice Middleton, a Graphic Design major from Gresham.
Kayla Neidermyer, a Psychology major from Marion.
Jordan Pearson, an Exercise and Sport Science major from Mullins.
Shir'Vail Reddin, a Marketing Pre-Major major from Marion.
Darius Robinson, a Political Science major from Mullins.
Benjamin Smith, a Communication major from Mullins.
Jasmine Underwood, a Sociology major from Gresham.
Keynovia Williams, a Health Administration major from Gresham.
Richard Thomas, an Elementary Education major from Marion.
Cameron Norton, an Early Childhood Education major from Nichols.
College of Charleston announces President's List, Dean's List for Spring 2021
CHARLESTON, SC -- College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,200 students who were named to Spring 2021 President's List and Dean's List.
Lauren Eskridge of Mullins was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 Dean's List. Eskridge is majoring in Public Health.
Wofford College announces Dean's List for spring 2021 semester