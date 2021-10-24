Marion County Reflections: Business continues amid pandemic

MARION, S.C. -- Marion County business activity followed a productive year despite the obstacles due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The generosity of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation’s $380,000 to MUSC Health Marion equips the facility with a 3-D mammography machine. A mammogram X-ray is one of the key tools in the fight against breast cancer.

The Marion County Healthcare Foundation approved just under $600,000 in grant funding for the second quarter of the Community Impact annual grant cycle.

Attention to infrastructure has resulted in Marion County Industrial Park earning Palmetto Sites designation. The designation signifies the property has undergone a comprehensive analysis to increase its marketability to prospective industry partners.

The 280-acre property located off U.S. 501 offers available land that is already home to industries like PSI, Super Duper Glass, DMA Sales and Mobile Fleet. The park is also home to a new Marion County Spec Building measuring 101,500 total square feet.

