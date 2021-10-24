Marion County Reflections: Business continues amid pandemic

MARION, S.C. -- Marion County business activity followed a productive year despite the obstacles due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The generosity of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation’s $380,000 to MUSC Health Marion equips the facility with a 3-D mammography machine. A mammogram X-ray is one of the key tools in the fight against breast cancer.
The Marion County Healthcare Foundation approved just under $600,000 in grant funding for the second quarter of the Community Impact annual grant cycle.
Attention to infrastructure has resulted in Marion County Industrial Park earning Palmetto Sites designation. The designation signifies the property has undergone a comprehensive analysis to increase its marketability to prospective industry partners.
The 280-acre property located off U.S. 501 offers available land that is already home to industries like PSI, Super Duper Glass, DMA Sales and Mobile Fleet. The park is also home to a new Marion County Spec Building measuring 101,500 total square feet.
Mullins-based WJAY 98.3 FM and 1280 AM radio station earned a National Stellar Awards Gospel Music Radio Station of the Year award for the small market. The station owned and operated by the Door of Hope Christian Church and Bishop Michael Blue along with Assistant General Manager Rev. Curtis Campbell features a remodeled facility with new production rooms, control rooms and lobby.
Marion city officials celebrated the newly renovated tennis courts on 800 North Withlacooche Ave. that was closed due to flood damage. A $30,000 FEMA grant helped pay for the repairs allowing the Marion High School tennis teams to host matches again.
Gresham and Britton’s Neck communities are currently being upgraded with modern access to internet service. A $1.5 million grant from the South Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Program matched by HTC will help 400 homes get broadband access.
Nichols celebrates its 100th birthday and Duke has constructed new flood protection and grid strengthening improvements at the Nichols substation. The $1.6 million dollar project is designed to help prevent the site from becoming inundated with water.
The Nichols substation is the only one in South Carolina. The reinforced walls are made of a non-conductive fiberglass material with aluminum access gates. The gates are installed when the company forecasts potential flooding. Crews can also quickly access the substation for maintenance. The walls are 6- to 8-feet high depending on expected flood levels and anchored 12-to-25 feet underground.
Marion County celebrated the opening of Amazing Grace Park honoring the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney. The three-acre park and recreation area is a new public attraction near the Marion County Museum
The $3 million dollar project will feature accessible seating areas, facilities, native flowers and foliage along with a walking trail and venue for gatherings. Visitors can also tour the Marion County Museum featuring a memorial exhibit honoring Pinckney.
More than a dozen new businesses opened during the year and schools returned to in-class instruction, signaling a momentum of this returning close to normal.