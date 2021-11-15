Marion County School District partners with local barbers to influence literacy

Marion, S.C. — The Marion County School District rolled out a new initiative last week. The Cutting edge of Literacy Project is designed to utilize local barbershops in the area to influence children and teens to read more.

Serving as role models in the community, barbers help cultivate lasting relationships with their clients through their servitude and mentorship. Increasing literacy competencies of today’s youth is of the utmost importance.

Marion County School District is partnering with three barbershops in support of early literacy practices and habits. Fred’s Barbershop and Emerson’s Barbershop in Marion along with Tim’s Mega Barbershop in Mullins have books on display at their facilities that their young customers can read while getting a haircut.

“We are grateful for the partnerships developed with these three barbershops as a pilot,” Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said. “When the community partners with the schools, then all our students benefit. This is an example of how we cultivate excellence.”