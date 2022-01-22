Marion County School District recognizes School Board Recognition Month

MARION, S.C. –Marion County School District joins school districts throughout the state and nation to celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January. More than 600 locally-elected and appointed school board members throughout the state will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

The theme “Celebrating Local Leaders” reminds us all to celebrate the unique role school boards play in championing and advocating for quality education and the ownership they take for governing their local public schools. As the elected/appointed representatives of the people in their local communities, they represent their local communities’ voice and vision for their public schools.

"We are delighted to celebrate the service of our local Board members,” Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said. “This month we honor the year-round commitment the board members make which is crucial in supporting our schools and community."

The Marion County Board of Education develops policy and makes tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $37 Million, 4000 students, 800 employees and 25 buildings.