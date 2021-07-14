 Skip to main content
Marion County School of Practical Nursing celebrates graduation
Marion County School of Practical Nursing celebrates graduation (copy)

The senior class of the Marion County School of Practical Nursing held its graduation exercises outside the Academy for Careers & Technology on June 10, 2021.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MULLINS – The Marion County School of Practical Nursing celebrated graduation exercises last month at the Academy for Careers & Technology. Up to 14 Licensed Practical Nurses graduated 14.

Director Kholly White called it a great day to share with family and friends with an outdoor ceremony.

“They’ve been through two years of rigorous training,” she said. “Went to clinical the whole time. We’ve actually been out in the community and we’ve had Zoom calls along with on-campus and off-campus activities.”

White said the community has been supportive while educating during a pandemic.

“They continued allow us to go all of our clinical sites without any kind of interruption,” White said. “We’re proud of the students. The Marion County School District has been amazing to make sure we had what we needed as far as technology and the ability to be able to take to our of community. Our instructors here are spot-on.”

