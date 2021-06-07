Marion County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in connection with man shot to death in yard

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in connection with a man shot and killed in his yard on June1.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said 52-year-old Darren Grainger was shot just after 4 a.m. in his yard on SC 41 near 576 Bypass in Marion.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace announced the arrest of Samuel Diego Pacheco, 22 of Conway on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime Monday.

Wallace State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted in the investigation.