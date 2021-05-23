Marion County track teams compete for SCHSL Class 2A championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Marion County had several athletes compete the past three weeks vying for the SCHSL Class 2A championship.

Marion’s Travis Stuckey became the school’s first Class 2A lower state champion in the discus last week and finished sixth in the state Saturday.

Marion Swamp Foxes track team’s 4X100 meter relay finished in third place in the state championship with a time of 52.03 seconds. The squad also finished in third place during lower state championship.

Marion’s Jaeda Davis finished third in the lower state championship and ended the state championship in seventh with a time of 12.97 seconds.

The Mullins Auctioneers track team competed in Region 7-2A track meet and had five members advance to lower state at Pelion High School.

Janae Gerald clinched two region championships, winning the 800 meter and 1600 meter races.

Malachi Watson finished in fourth place in the long jump. Thomas Rankin finished in second place in the 800 meter and 1600 meter run.

Bryan Johnson finished second in the 400 meter and fourth place in the 200 meter.

Analeascia Evans finished in place in the 200 meter.