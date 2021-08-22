Marion football holds off Carvers Bay 28-20

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Marion’s Amir Thomas intercepted a Carvers Bay pass with 1:03 left at the Swamp Fox 16-yard line to preserve his team’s 28-20 win over the Bears on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
Marion’s Gabriel Cusack rushed for 104 yards on 16 carriers with two touchdowns. His 24-yard jaunt snapped a tie at 14 with seven minutes left. Teammate Quay-Sheed Scott rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Marion improves to 1-0 and will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. Carvers Bay, which reached last year’s Class A lower-state semifinal, falls to 0-1 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.
GIRLS’ GOLF
West Florence 202 Hartsville 206
FLORENCE, S.C. — Taylor Pleasant shot a 43 to earn medalist honors, leading West Florence’s girls’ golf team to a 202-206 win over Hartsville at Traces Golf Club on Thursday.
Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson shot a 45 to lead her team.
WEST FLORENCE (202)
Taylor Pleasant 43, Alla McGillvray 46, Julia Kleine 50, Brylee Stokes 63.
HARTSVILLE (206)
Lakyn Wilkerson 45, Ava Broach 45, Savannah Beasley 55, Abbi Broach 55.
VOLLEYBALL
Florence Christian 3
Pee Dee Academy 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had four aces, 13 kills and eight digs in the 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 win.
ACES – FCS:Kaitlyn Fore 4, Hilton Broach 4.
KILLS – FCS: Bradley Brown 10, Fore 13 .
ASSISTS – FCS: Mary Margaret Sterlings 20.
DIGS – FCS: Broach 14, Sofia Purvis 13, Fore 8.
RECORDS: FCS 2-0.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to West Florence Tournament Saturday at TBA.
The King’s Academy 3 Emmanuel Christian 1HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover had three kills and 24 assists during the Lions’ 20-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-14 win.
Emmanuel Christian’s Hannah Cassidy had five aces, and Emma Shy had four.
ACES – ECS: Hannah Cassidy 5, Emma Shy 4.
KILLS – TKA: Meredith Hoover 3, Frances Padgett 8, Kelsey Kirby 6, Eve Drigger 5.
ASSISTS – TKA: Hoover 24.
RECORDS: TKA 1-0.
Carolina Academy 3
Lee Academy 0
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Cassie Mclean had six aces and four digs in the Bobcats’ 26-24, 27-25, 25-19 win.
ACES – CA: Cassie McLean 6, Gracen Bradley 5, Anna Grace Bradley 1, Ruby Kate Amos 1.
KILLS – CA: A.G. Bradley 8, G.Bradley 6, Amos 3.
DIGS – CA: G.Bradley 4, McClean 4, A.G, Bradley 3.
BLOCKS – CA: A.G, Bradley 6..
RECORDS: CA 1-0.
NEXT MATCH: CA will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 5:30 p.m..
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Pee Dee Academy 9
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Claire Eskridge defeated Alexis Aikens in No.1 singles by the score of 8-2.
SINGLES
Claire Eskridge (PDA) def. Alexis Aikens 8-2; Ainsley Martin (PDA) def. Lauren Hucks 8-2; Caroline Elvington (PDA) def. Bette Brunson 8-0; Hanna Kitchen (PDA) def. Elise Hicks 8-0; Lauren Martin (PDA) def. Cami Canavati 8-2; Ana Claire Owens (PDA) def. Payton Huggins 8-1.
DOUBLES