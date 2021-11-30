 Skip to main content
Marion JV basketball earns win over Marlboro County
Marion JV basketball earns win over Marlboro County

MARION, S.C. -- In junior varsity action, Omar Epps scored 19 points to help Marion stormed back in the fourth quarter with an 18-4 run.

Marion forward Rodrick McRae pulled an offensive rebound and followed with a put-back for a score while Epps added a baseline runner to take a 37-36 lead with 3:19 remaining in the game.

McRae added a pair a free throws followed by a midrange jumper from Epps to push the lead to 40-36 at the 1:55 mark.

McRae and Jameir Legette closed out the game with steals and lay-ups to give Marion a 46-36 win.

McRae finished with nine points for the Swamp Foxes while Legette added 14 points.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

