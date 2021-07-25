Marion loses in three games to Kingstree in Junior Legion state tourney

Marion’s Ethan Lee (22) dives for second base during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 22, 2021. Kingstree advanced to the state tournament in Sumter after a Game 3 win over Marion 17-4.
Marion’s Chris McGill (38) went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the final game of a three-game series against Kingstree in the Junior Legion playoffs.
Noah Cribb (19) pitches for Marion Post 5 during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 22, 2021.
Eli Henderson (14) earned a win on the mound for Marion Post 5 during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 20, 2021.
Gatlin Johnson (5) scores a run for Marion Post 5 during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 20, 2021.
Marion’s K.J. Hughes gets a hit during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 20, 2021.
Marion’s Jamier Legette holds on base during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 20, 2021.
Marion infielder Collin Minshew makes the throw for an out during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 20, 2021.
Marion’s Collin Minshew (8) makes contact on a pitch during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 20, 2021.
Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs battles Kingstree in Game 3 of the Junior Legion playoffs second-round.
Chris McGill (38) gets the hit for Marion Post 5 during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 20, 2021.
Marion’s Jamier Legette (12) gets a hit during Junior Legion playoff action against Kingstree on July 20, 2021.
Staff Reports
MARION, S.C. – Stone Robert Coward went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI to lead Kingstree to 17-4 win over Marion in six innings in Game 3 of their Junior Legion state playoff series.
Teammates Henry Swicord went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Logan Bass went 1 for 1 with a double and two RBI.
Marion’s Chris McGill went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Marion ended the season at 7-4 while Kingstree improves to 13-7.
Marion Game 1 at home 4-1 over Kingstree with Eli Henderson earning the victory on the mound. Henderson was solid in five scoreless innings.
Gatlin Johnson went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in the first run of the game off a double. Meanwhile, second basemen Ethan Lee ended back-to-back innings off double-plays.
Runs were hard to come by for the Devil Dogs in the following game on the road as Kingstree won 8-1.
McGill drove in the team’s lone run on a single.
The Devil Dogs finish the season at 11-5.
