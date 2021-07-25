Marion loses in three games to Kingstree in Junior Legion state tourney

MARION, S.C. – Stone Robert Coward went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI to lead Kingstree to 17-4 win over Marion in six innings in Game 3 of their Junior Legion state playoff series.

Teammates Henry Swicord went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Logan Bass went 1 for 1 with a double and two RBI.

Marion’s Chris McGill went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Marion ended the season at 7-4 while Kingstree improves to 13-7.

Marion Game 1 at home 4-1 over Kingstree with Eli Henderson earning the victory on the mound. Henderson was solid in five scoreless innings.

Gatlin Johnson went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in the first run of the game off a double. Meanwhile, second basemen Ethan Lee ended back-to-back innings off double-plays.

Runs were hard to come by for the Devil Dogs in the following game on the road as Kingstree won 8-1.

McGill drove in the team’s lone run on a single.

The Devil Dogs finish the season at 11-5.