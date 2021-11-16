Marion, Mullins youth football hits the field

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins and Marion recreation departments’ close the fall sports season and head to basketball season. Youth football teams hit the field for the last time at home last week.

Marion coach Latron Woodberry and his 10-year old team participated in the district tournament at Freedom Florence Saturday against Darlington. Woodberry also coached Marion’s 12-year old squad against Loris Florence Monday.

Marion Recreation Department and the Mullins Recreation Department are currently registering children for youth basketball. For more information call 843-423-5410 or Mullins Recreation Director Allen Floyd at 843-430-0207 or Mullins City Hall at 843-464-9583.

