Marion youth football competes in district tournament Staff Reports Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 7 Marion Recreation Department 12-year old youth football team season came to an end against Loris in the eastern district championship tournament at Freedom Florence on November 15, 2021. Daisy Bostick Marion’s Javonte Cooper (34) launches a pass during game action against Loris on November 15, 2021. Daisy Bostick Marion’s Damari Brown (45) plays defense with his 12-year old youth football team during game action against Loris on November 15, 2021. Daisy Bostick Marion’s Kameron Smith Moody (7) breaks free on a run during game action against Loris on November 15, 2021. Daisy Bostick Zyrelle Brown (8) hits the field for the Marion Recreation Department’s 12-year old youth football team during game action against Loris on November 15, 2021. Daisy Bostick Jacaurie Brown (9) carries the football for Marion Recreation Department’s 12-year old youth football team during game action against Loris on November 15, 2021. Daisy Bostick Marion’s 12-year old youth football team huddles on the field at Freedom Florence during the eastern district championship tournament on November 15, 2021. Daisy Bostick Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Staff Reports MARION, S.C. – The Marion Recreation Department 12-year old youth football team battled Loris in the eastern district championship tournament last week. 0 Comments Tags Marion Tournament Football Team Football Sport District Loris Youth Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story