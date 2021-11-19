 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion youth football competes in district tournament
0 Comments

Marion youth football competes in district tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Recreation Department 12-year old youth football team battled Loris in the eastern district championship tournament last week.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert