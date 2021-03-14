 Skip to main content
Mullins 12U all-star basketball team wins state championship
MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department crowns it’s third South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship team in two years. The 12U all-stars captured the title last week at their home gym on Park St.

The squad’s head coach is Donald Murphy but fellow recreation coach Sean Brunson filled-in for duties in the tournament due to a scheduling conflict. Brunson said he was proud of the squad.

“It feels great,” he said. “These guys are incredible, unselfish and tenacious.”

The Mullins all-stars had little trouble with the competition our defense was relentless.

The team jumped out to a 42-8 halftime lead in the opener against Abbeville and never looked back as they won 63-20. Mullins defeated Seneca in the championship game 62-24.

“This group has been together for several years so they have great chemistry,” Brunson said. “They've also been fortunate to have a lot of great coaches along the way”

Brunson, the Mullins junior varsity basketball coach said the group is going to be more special as they get older and evolve.

In other youth basketball action, the Marion Recreation Department’s eight-year old all-star team hosted the state tournament. Marion lost in the opener to Abbeville while Mullins was down against Clemson. Abbeville took home the state championship.

Mullins 12-year old All-Star Roster

Andre Littlejohn

Dakarai Worley

Keith Bridgette

Ken Ford Jr.

Miles Wiggins

Lucas Rogers

Braden Hughes

Jaden Gerald

Deyon Ford

Justin Reaves Jr.

