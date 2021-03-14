Mullins 12U all-star basketball team wins state championship

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department crowns it’s third South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship team in two years. The 12U all-stars captured the title last week at their home gym on Park St.

The squad’s head coach is Donald Murphy but fellow recreation coach Sean Brunson filled-in for duties in the tournament due to a scheduling conflict. Brunson said he was proud of the squad.

“It feels great,” he said. “These guys are incredible, unselfish and tenacious.”

The Mullins all-stars had little trouble with the competition our defense was relentless.

The team jumped out to a 42-8 halftime lead in the opener against Abbeville and never looked back as they won 63-20. Mullins defeated Seneca in the championship game 62-24.

“This group has been together for several years so they have great chemistry,” Brunson said. “They've also been fortunate to have a lot of great coaches along the way”

Brunson, the Mullins junior varsity basketball coach said the group is going to be more special as they get older and evolve.