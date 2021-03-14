Mullins 12U all-star basketball team wins state championship

The Mullins Recreation Department’s 12-year old all-star team celebrates winning the state championship at home on March 6, 2021.
Mullins’ 12U all-star Deyon Ford scores a bucket during game action against Abbeville during the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship on March 6, 2021.
Ken Ford Jr. and the Mullins’ 12U all-stars roll to a pair of victories to capture the state championship during the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship on March 6, 2021.
The Mullins 12U all-star teams defeats Abbeville during the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship on March 6, 2021.
The Mullins 12U all-star teams earn a 63-20 win over Abbeville during the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship on March 6, 2021.
The Mullins 8U all-star hits the court for the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship in Marion on March 6, 2021.
Peyton Ford (35) controls the basketball for the Mullins 8U all-stars during game action against Clemson in the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship in Marion on March 6, 2021.
Chase Ford (24) passes the basketball for the Mullins 8U all-stars during game action against Clemson in the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship in Marion on March 6, 2021.
The Mullins 8U all-stars took their shots during game action against South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship in Marion on March 6, 2021.
Coach Richard Marsh gathers with his Marion 8U all-stars during game action against Abbeville in the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship in Marion on March 6, 2021.
The Marion 8U all-stars host the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship tournament on March 6, 2021.
The Marion 8U all-stars take on Abbeville during game action at the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship in Marion on March 6, 2021.
MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department crowns it’s third South Carolina Recreation and Parks state championship team in two years. The 12U all-stars captured the title last week at their home gym on Park St.
The squad’s head coach is Donald Murphy but fellow recreation coach Sean Brunson filled-in for duties in the tournament due to a scheduling conflict. Brunson said he was proud of the squad.
“It feels great,” he said. “These guys are incredible, unselfish and tenacious.”
The Mullins all-stars had little trouble with the competition our defense was relentless.
The team jumped out to a 42-8 halftime lead in the opener against Abbeville and never looked back as they won 63-20. Mullins defeated Seneca in the championship game 62-24.
“This group has been together for several years so they have great chemistry,” Brunson said. “They've also been fortunate to have a lot of great coaches along the way”
Brunson, the Mullins junior varsity basketball coach said the group is going to be more special as they get older and evolve.
In other youth basketball action, the Marion Recreation Department’s eight-year old all-star team hosted the state tournament. Marion lost in the opener to Abbeville while Mullins was down against Clemson. Abbeville took home the state championship.