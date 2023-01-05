Mullins boys hold-off West Florence 83-80 in double OT

MULLINS, S.C. –Mullins boys basketball team held-off West Florence in double-overtime 83-80 Wednesday night.

L.J. Sindab led Mullins with a game-high 30 points along with 11 rebounds. Teammate Tavion Torres added 14 points and 10 rebounds while Sy’Ree Livingston followed with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Sindab scored 10 points in the first quarter to help Mullins hold a 17-14 lead. A costly technical foul with 12.9 seconds remaining in the first half led to pair of free throws from Darren Lloyd followed by a steal and three-pointer giving West Florence a 38-33 advantage.

Lloyd scored 16 points in the first half.

Both teams were even in the third quarter 53-53 before going down to the wire in a frantic fourth quarter with West Florence closing in on a 66-62 deficit in the final 17 seconds to force overtime.

Sindab’s jumper from the top of the key with 35 seconds in the second overtime was enough to propel Mullins with an 81-78 advantage. He followed up with a block on the next possession before closing out the final with a pair of free throws.

Mullins (6-4) will travel to Hemingway Friday then host their region opener at Lee Central on Jan. 10 followed by Andrews at home on Jan. 13.