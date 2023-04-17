MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Council voted 5-1 to reestablish night shift coverage by the Mullins Police Department during Tuesday’s meeting. Members approved the recommendation from the police committee. Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been providing night coverage for the Mullins municipality, since January 12.

“Because we did have a shortage in manpower,” Mullins City Councilman M. Edward Kitchen said. “As of this Friday we have three new certified officers to pick-up some of the work.”

Kitchen said committee members felt the end of April was time to turn night coverage back over to the police department.

“It was the consensus of the police committee for the department to resume night shift on May 6,” Kitchen said.

Mullins Police Department officials responded with a request to return to night coverage on May 31.

Capt. Phil Mowstowski said one officer went to another agency during the time period while another officer had to return to the police academy and another had to be fired.

“It kind of put us back-tracked on that and it has pushed our timeline back a little bit,” he said.

Mowstowski explained new officers have to complete the process including riding with other officers, roughly eight weeks.

“The reason why we came up with that date is because School Resource Officers will be out of school. That’s officers that can come back out on the road and the other officers will have almost completed the process.”

Mullins City Councilwoman Terry Davis rebuked the request.

“I don’t want us to even start creating something where our police can only work 9-to-5,” she said. “I understand the problems that we’ve had but we’re asking you to make those accommodations so let us try to do what we can by May 6.”

Measures were taken in December by the police committee to improve recruiting and retaining officers.

The department moved to eliminate two positions to increase salaries for the remaining officers. The request was to give officers a $5,000 pay increase as an incentive. Capt. Mostowksi said the money saved from the cost cuts would fund the pay raise along with the general fund.

Council approved allocating the funds for the police department salaries.

Kitchen also mentioned a new program suggested by Mullins City Councilwoman Kindra Brewton-Pompey to create a buddy system to encourage officers on the force to recommend new recruits. Council approved for the new program to begin on July 1.

“It will give employees a $1,000 bonus for new police hires, he said. The stipulation is the new officers stay six months up to a year to qualify for the bonus.

However, police department officials said it will be fully staffed first week in May.