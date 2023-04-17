MARION, S.C. – Organizer Rev. Marvin Hemingway is the bringing the 12th annual Denim Day Marion County event to Mullins for the first time on Wednesday at Smith Haven Park at 12 p.m.

The program spreading awareness and promoting prevention against sexual assault and abuse will include a free lunch, door prizes and vendors along with guest speakers including Interim Marion County Administrator Chavis Watford and SLED special agent Tempestt Hough.

Hemingway said Denim Day is an observance dedicated to raising awareness about sexual assault and sexual violence.

Hough served as the keynote speaker last year. The Winthrop University graduate has been with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division since 2016, transitioning to special agent of community relations.

Hough said Demin Day recognizes the fight, strength and courage of victims across the world.

“As one speaking from being a survivor, as victims our lives change in many different ways,” Hough said. “We seek to be understood and we even seek to be loved. But even in the mist of what we have encountered, today we can say that we stand strong and come together as one.”