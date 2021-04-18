Mullins native George receives state’s highest honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Gov. Henry McMaster awarded J. Wayne George, owner of the George Agency the Order of the Palmetto last month. It’s the state’s highest civilian honor.

George, a business in Mullins for more than 35 years, also served on Mullins City Council, 16 years as Mullins Mayor and two terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 57.

I’m very honored to receive this award from Gov. McMaster,” George said. “Growing up with loving parents, I witnessed many good deeds by them helping others. I certainly give credit to my family, my business associates, and many community citizens that truly contributed to my success.”

George has been served with several organizations and boards including Mullins Rotary, Mullins Chamber of Commerce, March of Dimes, United Fund of Marion County, Marion County Heart Association, and the Municipal Association.

“It’s certainly been a team effort in many ways,” George said. “Hopefully we can continue to contribute to our community to make it a better place.”

Gov. John C. West presented the first Order of the Palmetto in the summer of 1971 and considered a once in a lifetime achievement.

