Mullins Police Department’s SUV addition donated by Anderson Brothers Bank

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department added a new SUV to the fleet of vehicles thanks to a donation from Anderson Brothers Bank. City officials along with Chief Michael Bethea were present the keys to a 2018 black Chevrolet Tahoe outside City Hall Wednesday.

“Thank you,” Bethea said.

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said the city appreciated the nice donation.

“We can use it to help the citizens of Mullins,” Woodbury said.

Anderson Brothers Bank a fraud investigator for Elmore Bethea made the presentation for the third time in the past six years the Mullins-based bank generously assisted local law enforcement’s need for equipment.

