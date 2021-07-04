Mullins Recreation Department softball all-stars win district

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department’s eight-year old and under softball all-star team won the eastern district championship in last week.
Director Allen Floyd said the team played great, defeating Green Sea Floyd 7-3 to win the title. as they “Both teams played good as a couple timely hits proved to be the difference,” he said. “The Mullins squad worked hard throughout the season and improved greatly.”
Floyd thanked fellow coaches Randy Hilbourne, Ben Hodges, Craig Baxley and parents for their commitment.
Mullins All-Stars Roster:
Marley Ann Rogers
Jaleah Graham
Haley Catherine Owens
Abigail Fowler
Lilly Hodges.
Kaylah Reaves
Harper Blue
Raelyn Floyd
Brooklyn Bryant
Ashlyn Baxley