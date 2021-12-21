Palmetto Bulldogs hit court against rival Johnakin Foxes

MULLINS, S.C. – The Palmetto Bulldogs head to the winter break undefeated at 3-0 following a pair of wins over rival Johnakin Foxes.

The Bulldogs took an 11-3 first quarter lead on the road at Johnakin as both teams battled at a fast pace up and down court. It was Palmetto applying the pressure defense that was a key factor in running up a 27-18 halftime lead to 40-25 in the third quarter and closing with a 50-37 final.

Damackrius Evans and Charles White combined for 17 of the Bulldogs first half points.

Palmetto was led by point guard Kendrick Ford Jr. in last week’s point producing 70-28 win over Johnakin at home. Ford made six three-point shots to score a game-high 22 points to go along with a behind-the-back pass for a highlight assist.

Evans added 13 points for the Bulldogs along with 10 points from White 12 points from Andre Littlejohn.

Palmetto basketball first-year coach Jason Wallace said he’s been trying to break bad habits and get the team to play the right way.