Palmetto Bulldogs hit court against rival Johnakin Foxes

MULLINS, S.C. – The Palmetto Bulldogs head to the winter break undefeated at 3-0 following a pair of wins over rival Johnakin Foxes.
The Bulldogs took an 11-3 first quarter lead on the road at Johnakin as both teams battled at a fast pace up and down court. It was Palmetto applying the pressure defense that was a key factor in running up a 27-18 halftime lead to 40-25 in the third quarter and closing with a 50-37 final.
Damackrius Evans and Charles White combined for 17 of the Bulldogs first half points.
Palmetto was led by point guard Kendrick Ford Jr. in last week’s point producing 70-28 win over Johnakin at home. Ford made six three-point shots to score a game-high 22 points to go along with a behind-the-back pass for a highlight assist.
Evans added 13 points for the Bulldogs along with 10 points from White 12 points from Andre Littlejohn.
Palmetto basketball first-year coach Jason Wallace said he’s been trying to break bad habits and get the team to play the right way.
“We constantly work on the fundamentals how to play basketball the right way,” he said. “That’s locking in on defense, staying focus in the classroom and outside of the classroom. It’s tough be we’re going to keep working hard.”
Wallace said the players are putting their games together and pointing one thing that do well is Tik Tok dance.
“But that’s not reflective on the floor,” he said. “They are starting to listen and work hard when they see that what we run is effective. For the season we just want to get better each and every day.”
Wallace said he hopes to find his team more games as they return to the court on January 6, 2022.