Pee Dee Academy baseball, softball wins region titles

Lake View 9

Lamar 3

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Braxton Dimery went 1 for 2 with three RBI. Teammate Noah Carter went 1 for 2 with a home run and RBI.

L 001 020 0—3 5 1

LV 201 240 x—9 7 3

WP:Braxton Dimery (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP: Jayzon Parnell ( 4 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 5 K).

LEADING HITTERS – L: Tyler McManus 1-4, 1 RBI; Hunter Watford 2-3; Parnell 1-3; Gavin Windham 1-3. LV: Noah Carter 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; Dimery 1-2, 3 RBI; Thomas Skipper 1-2, 2B; Chris McGill 1-3, 2 RBI; Luke Price 1-3; Luke King 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Michael McInnis 1-2.

Latta 9

Marion 6

MARION, S.C. — Latta scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to come back and win 9-6 over Marion.

The Vikings were led by Andrew Bryant who went 2 for 2 with two RBI.

Teammates Collin Mishew and Cole Gasque each went 1 for 3 with two RBI.

Marion’s Qualiek Crawford went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.