Pee Dee Academy basketball earn back-to-back wins at home
MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Megan Thomas and the Pee Dee Academy girls basketball team improved to 13-1 on the season and 9-1 in region play after earning wins over King’s Academy, Dillon Christian and Carolina Academy last week.

“Our defense has been fantastic,” Thomas said. “They’ve put in a lot of work and I’m really proud of them. We have four seniors leading this team.

Thomas is a former Lady Golden Eagles basketball player coaching her first year of varsity basketball with the program.

“It’s cool doing it with my dad and it’s fun getting to compete again,” she said. “It’s a lot more stressful coaching but it’s exciting.”

Lizzie McCaskill scored a game-high 18 points in a 51-32 win over Carolina at home Friday night. Teammate Ashley Martin added 13 points while Abby Johnson followed with 10 points.

Ashley Martin 13, Lizzie McCaskill 18, King 2, L. Johnson 2, L. Martin 2, Briley 4, Abby Johnson 10.

Ashley Martin scored a team-high 16 points in Thursday night’s 70-29 win over Dillon Christian. Johnson added 13 points.

In boys action, Cam Weston scored a game-high 27 points in a 67-38 win over Dillon Christian on Senior Night Thursday. Spivey added 18 points.

