Pee Dee Academy cruise to 70-29 win over Williamsburg Academy

The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles basketball team hits the court for game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey (14) scored a game-high 16 points to lead 39-14 run in the first half against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Cameron Weston (23) helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 70-29 win over Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021. Weston scored 12 points in the game.
Pee Dee Academy guard Caleb Oakley (4) dribbles the basketball during game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Hughes Elvington (35) shoots a jump shot during game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Colton Caulder (12) puts up a shot during game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Peyton Hardee (34) attempts a shot during game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Drew Singletary (5) passes the basketball during game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Landyn Tyler gets position in the paint during game action against Williamsburg on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Cameron Weston on defense during game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy sets on offense during game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy bench celebrates during game action against Williamsburg Academy on January 29, 2021.
Staff Reports
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 16 points in a 70-29 win over Williamsburg Academy Friday night.
Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder scored a team-high nine.
The Golden Eagles improve to 9-2 on the season and 6-1 in the region. Pee Dee Academy will host Conway Christian on Monday Feb. 15.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (29)
Price 4, Kline 4, Wadford 3, Conrad Balder 9, Hundley 4, Holliday 3, Swicord 2.
Oakley 4, Singletary 5, Tyler 4, White 2, Caulder 9, Hudson Spivey 16, Nobles 9, Cameron Weston 12, Elvington 9.
RECORDS: PDA 9-2, 6-1 SCISA Region 3-2A.
Lady Golden Eagles defeat Williamsburg 55-22
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Rebecca Hammond scored a team-high 19 points in a 55-22 win over Williamsburg Academy.
Williamsburg Academy’s Billie Ann Patrick scored a team-high 10.