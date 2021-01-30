 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Academy cruise to 70-29 win over Williamsburg Academy
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 16 points in a 70-29 win over Williamsburg Academy Friday night.

Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder scored a team-high nine.

The Golden Eagles improve to 9-2 on the season and 6-1 in the region. Pee Dee Academy will host Conway Christian on Monday Feb. 15.

WA 4;10;7;8— 29

PDA 23;16;17;14— 70

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (29)

Price 4, Kline 4, Wadford 3, Conrad Balder 9, Hundley 4, Holliday 3, Swicord 2.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (70)

Oakley 4, Singletary 5, Tyler 4, White 2, Caulder 9, Hudson Spivey 16, Nobles 9, Cameron Weston 12, Elvington 9.

RECORDS: PDA 9-2, 6-1 SCISA Region 3-2A.

Lady Golden Eagles defeat Williamsburg 55-22

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Rebecca Hammond scored a team-high 19 points in a 55-22 win over Williamsburg Academy.

Williamsburg Academy’s Billie Ann Patrick scored a team-high 10.

WA 7;2;5;8— 22

PDA 13;17;10;15— 55

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (29)

Billie Ann Patrtick 10, Hancock 9, Lamb 2, Rodgers 1.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (55)

Rebecca Hammond 19, Harrelson 9, McCaskill 9, A.Johnson 8, L.Martin 6, A.Martin 4.

RECORDS: PDA 7-3, 6-1 SCISA Region 3-2A.

