Pee Dee Academy earns 42-13 road win at Dillon Christian

DILLON, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy quarterback Hudson Spivey completed 17 of 19 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 road win at rival Dillon Christian. On top of that, he rushed for 44 more yards and another score.
PDA wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 57-yard run from Colby Sinclair resulting in a 6-yard pass from Spivey to Landon Tyler for a 7-0 within the first two minutes.
Sinclair rushed for 153 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Landyn Tyler, meanwhile, made 11 tackles and broke up three passes.
Dillon responded with a 26 yard scoring pass. Then, on back-to-back plays, they recovered a fumble and turned that into points with an 83 yard run. In just two minutes of playing time, PDA was ahead 14-13.
The Golden Eagles took a 28-13 advantage at halftime thanks to a touchdown reception from Allen Moore, one of five catches for 111 yards and two scores. He also caught a pair of interceptions.
Pee Dee moves to 7-1 on the season. This week the team has a bye before hosting their final regular season game versus Carolina on Oct.29.